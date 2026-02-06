Green provided five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 win over the Suns.

It's worth noting that Green sat out late during Golden State's fourth-quarter comeback in favor of Al Horford at center. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation to see if head coach Steve Kerr was simply riding a hot-hand approach, or if Thursday was a sign Green's playing time could begin dwindling after he was dangled around in trade talks. With Kristaps Porzingis' (Achilles) arrival also looming, Green's fantasy arrow appears to be pointing down.