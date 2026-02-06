Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet showing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green provided five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 win over the Suns.
It's worth noting that Green sat out late during Golden State's fourth-quarter comeback in favor of Al Horford at center. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation to see if head coach Steve Kerr was simply riding a hot-hand approach, or if Thursday was a sign Green's playing time could begin dwindling after he was dangled around in trade talks. With Kristaps Porzingis' (Achilles) arrival also looming, Green's fantasy arrow appears to be pointing down.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Breaks out of shooting slump•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't go Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Saturday's contest postponed•