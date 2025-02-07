Green (neck) has returned to the floor Thursday against the Lakers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Green wasn't in the locker room for very long before being cleared to get back on the floor for Golden State. The veteran returning could prove crucial to the outcome of this game, as the Warriors might be able to pull off the comeback in Los Angeles.
