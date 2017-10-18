Warriors' Draymond Green: Sits out practice Wednesday

Green (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The decision to hold Green out comes as no surprise after he departed Tuesday night's loss to the Rockets with what the team is calling a left knee strain. Green underwent an MRI earlier Wednesday, but the team is still awaiting the results. For the time being, Green should be considered questionable for Friday's game in New Orleans. For what it's worth, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday: "I don't think it's serious, but we'll see."