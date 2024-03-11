Green (back) has been cleared to play Monday against San Antonio.
Green was added to the injury report as probable due to back soreness, so his availability is no surprise. He's averaging 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks through five March appearances.
