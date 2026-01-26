Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Green will miss Monday's matchup due to left low back soreness. This presumably opens the door for Quinten Post to return to the starting lineup, though Trayce Jackson-Davis should also factor into the mix in the frontcourt with Green sidelined.
