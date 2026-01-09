Warriors' Gary Payton: Available against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.
Payton is ready to return from a one-game absence with a left ankle sprain. With De'Anthony Melton beginning to ramp up his workload after missing the onset of the season, Payton's minutes are likely to remain in the teens as opposed to the 20s, curbing the latter's fantasy value.
