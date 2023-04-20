Payton is questionable for Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday due to a general illness.

Payton appears to have contracted a non-COVID illness that has his status for Game 3 in doubt. Payton has logged 20 and 27 minutes in the first two games of the series, respectively, so his potential absence could open up more minutes for Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Lamb. With Jordan Poole (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (shoulder) also questionable, Golden State could be forced to dig deep into their bench Thursday.