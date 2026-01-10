Payton provided 12 points (6-7 FG), nine rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 137-103 victory over Sacramento.

Payton returned Friday from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and the 10th-year pro finished as the Warriors' leading rebounder, finishing one board shy from logging his second double-double of the season. Payton has scored in double-digits in each of his last three outings, averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while connecting on 69.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span.