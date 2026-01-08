Warriors' Gary Payton: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain.
Payton is set to end a one-game absence with the injury Friday. He's managed to play at least 20 minutes in just five games out of 35 appearances this season, so Payton's fantasy appeal appears to remain minimal in a healthy Warriors backcourt.
