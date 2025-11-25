default-cbs-image
Payton will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran swingman will get the starting nod for the first time this season, pushing Will Richard to the bench. Over his last five outings, Payton has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.8 minutes per contest.

