Payton registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 101-97 win over the Suns.

The 15 points represented Payton's best scoring effort since he dropped 19 points on the Pelicans back on Nov. 29, while the three made three-pointers were a season high. The veteran guard had gone 10 straight appearances without scoring in double digits prior to Thursday, however, and even with Stephen Curry (knee) spotting in and out of the lineup of late, there doesn't seem to be a consistent role for Payton.