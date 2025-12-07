Payton provided six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 victory over Cleveland.

After logging just three minutes in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia, Payton saw increased playing time with multiple key contributors sidelined. While he struggled on find his rhythm on the offensive end, the 33-year-old recorded a game- and season-high three steals. The veteran swingman has seen 20-plus minutes in three of the team's last four games, averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest during that span.