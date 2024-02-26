Santos (knee), who will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Wizards, said he believes he'll be ready to play by next week, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Santos injured his right knee during his appearance for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, but he doesn't believe he's dealing with a long-term injury after a recent MRI revealed nothing more than inflammation. Before hurting his knee, Santos had appeared in just three of his previous six outings with Golden State, playing no more than five minutes on any occasion.