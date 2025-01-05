Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the right ankle sprain Kuminga suffered in Saturday's 121-113 win over the Grizzlies is "significant," and the forward is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kerr went ahead and ruled Kuminga out for Sunday's game against the Kings, and the fourth-year player will most likely miss time beyond that. A firm timeline for Kuminga's return won't be established until the MRI results are read, but Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com speculates that the 22-year-old will miss the entirety of Golden State's upcoming four-game road trip that begins Thursday in Detroit. Kuminga posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes before leaving early Saturday, and he had enjoyed an extended run of productive play prior to that with averages of 20.9 points, 6.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.7 minutes over 14 games dating back to the beginning of December. His upcoming absence will likely pave the way for Kyle Anderson to re-enter the rotation, and players such as Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters and Moses Moody could also see their roles expand.