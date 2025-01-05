Kuminga won't return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 19 minutes.
Kuminga landed awkwardly on his right ankle a couple minutes before halftime. He had a pretty significant limp and stayed in the back during halftime to apply ice. He should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Kings. If he can't go, guys like Lindy Waters and Moses Moody could see more minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Goes to locker room•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Efficient 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Logs double-double from bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ties career high with 34 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Notches career-high 34 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Thrives off bench in loss•