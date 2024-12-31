Kuminga ended Monday's 113-95 loss to the Cavaliers with 18 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

Most of the starting five struggled during Monday's loss, but Kuminga had a successful night against Cleveland's interior. The dup of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kuminga limited Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to only 19 points and 16 rebounds combined, which is excellent considering the duo's usual production. Deficiencies elsewhere int he lineup torpedoed the team's chances, but the successful night inside is a good sign amid the Warriors' current slump.