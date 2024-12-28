Kuminga closed Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers with 34 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes.

Kuminga kept the Warriors competitive Friday with a career-high scoring haul. Despite coming off the bench, Kuminga received a season-high minutes total while reaching double figures in the scoring column for the 13th straight game. While his offensive output has been encouraging, his lack of peripheral statistics have been somewhat of an issue, as Kuminga is averaging just 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals for the season. Expect Kuminga's usage and playing time to take a significant hit Saturday against the Suns if both Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) are back in action after sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set.