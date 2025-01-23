Looney is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Looney will start for the first time since Dec. 19, supplanting Trayce Jackson-Davis at the center spot. Looney has averaged 6.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his last six games across 19.2 minutes.
