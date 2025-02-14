Looney contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 win over the Rockets.

Despite coming off the bench, Looney recorded a team-high nine rebounds during Thursday's victory. The 29-year-old big man has settled into a backup center role and is averaging 5.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.4 minutes across his last 10 outings.