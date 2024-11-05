Looney recorded four points (2-6 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 125-112 victory over the Wizards.
This was Looney's third game of the campaign with double-digit rebounds. He's essentially a rebounds specialist, posting averages of 5.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.4 minutes through six games.
