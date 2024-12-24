Anderson will come off the bench in Monday's matchup against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Draymond Green (ankle) returning to game action, Anderson will retreat to the bench. The 31-year-old has averaged 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 11.6 minutes per contest in his last five outings off the bench.
