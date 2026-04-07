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Warriors' LJ Cryer: Iffy for Tuesday
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1 min read
Cryer (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Cryer was previously listed as probable for the Warriors. With Stephen Curry healthy again, Cryer's path to minutes is no longer clear.
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