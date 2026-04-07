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Warriors' LJ Cryer: Out Tuesday
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1 min read
Cryer (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Kings.
This will be Cryer's second straight game on the sidelines due to illness. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Lakers, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.
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