Warriors' Quinten Post: Iffy for Friday
Post (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Post is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a foot injury. The team figures to monitor him closely during shootaround and leading up to warmups before issuing another update on his availability for Friday.