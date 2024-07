Post (leg) isn't on the Warriors' Summer League roster, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Post has been tending to a minor leg injury since a pre-draft workout. Per Johnson, Post doesn't know if he'll be able to play in the California Classic but "hopes" to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which starts July 12. Golden State acquired the rights to Post on Draft Night after he was selected with the No. 52 pick.