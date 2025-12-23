Post closed Monday's 120-97 victory over the Magic with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes.

Post continues to do a good job with his newfound role in the absence of Al Horford (back). Over his last five games, he's averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.