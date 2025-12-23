Warriors' Quinten Post: Strong line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post closed Monday's 120-97 victory over the Magic with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes.
Post continues to do a good job with his newfound role in the absence of Al Horford (back). Over his last five games, he's averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Minutes decline in Green's return•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Stays hot from downtown•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Matches season high in scoring•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Gets starting nod•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Dealing with ankle sprain•