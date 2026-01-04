default-cbs-image
Curry (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Jazz.

Curry will shed his questionable tag to return from a one-game absence. He's been terrific this season with averages of 28.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.8 three-pointers.

