Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Jazz.
Curry will shed his questionable tag to return from a one-game absence. He's been terrific this season with averages of 28.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.8 three-pointers.
