Curry (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.

The stage is officially set for Curry to end a five-game absence with a quadriceps injury Friday. Fewer minutes for Pat Spencer and Will Richard will be available. Curry has averaged 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per night over 16 games this season.