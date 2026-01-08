Warriors' Stephen Curry: Continues to roll in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry logged 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Bucks.
Wednesday was Curry's 12th game of the year with at least 30 points. The 37-year-old superstar continues to show no signs of slowing down in his 17th campaign, averaging 30.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 4.8 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.
