Curry logged 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Bucks.

Wednesday was Curry's 12th game of the year with at least 30 points. The 37-year-old superstar continues to show no signs of slowing down in his 17th campaign, averaging 30.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 4.8 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.