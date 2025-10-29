Curry contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 98-79 win over the Clippers.

The superstar point guard struggled from beyond the arc but still finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler (21). Curry also dished out a game-high eight assists, recording five-plus for the second time through five regular-season games. He's averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest thus far.