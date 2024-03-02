Curry is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to left knee bursitis.
Curry hasn't missed a game since Jan. 13 and is averaging 29.0 points and 5.5 assists per game since then. Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains away from the team and Brandin Podziemski (knee) is questionable, so Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Moses Moody would be in line for increased roles again if Curry and Podziemski are ruled out.
