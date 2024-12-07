Curry had 23 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 107-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Curry led the Warriors in scoring, but he struggled with his shot once again. That's been an ongoing issue for him while navigating through a knee injury. The star floor general has scored at least 20 points in his last four contests, but he's also shooting 38.5 percent from the field, and an uncharacteristically low 36 percent from deep, in that span.