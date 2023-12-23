Curry had 30 points (9-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 129-118 win over the Wizards.
Curry led all players in Friday's contests in threes made and points while putting forth an all-around showcase in a winning effort. Curry set a new season high in threes made this season, connecting on five or more threes in 15 contests. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in 13 games, including in three of his last four outings.
