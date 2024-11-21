Curry posted 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 victory over the Hawks.

Curry filled the stat sheet admirably in this game and delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season, missing just three shots from the field and ending just two assists away from a double-double. Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of November.