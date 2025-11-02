Curry posted 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Pacers.

This was an uncharacteristic performance from Curry across the board, who finished with a season low in rebounds and assists. While he still managed to lead the Warriors in scoring, he seemed to be forcing his shot at times. This comes just a few days after he cruised to a 4-for-10 showing from downtown against Milwaukee, so it's only a matter of time before he bounces back.