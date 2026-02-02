Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Curry, who was unable to practice Monday, remains day-to-day for the Warriors. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Suns. In Curry's absence, players such as Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Pat Spencer could see a short-term boost in fantasy appeal.
