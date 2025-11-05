Head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Suns that Curry (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry is currently under the weather and won't suit up in the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back set. However, he still finished Tuesday's victory with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes. With the superstar point guard sidelined, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Will Richard are candidates for increased minutes. Curry's next chance to play will come Friday against the Nuggets.