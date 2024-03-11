Jackson-Davis isn't starting Monday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis will move back to the bench as the Warriors elect to roll with Andrew Wiggins at small forward, bumping Jonathan Kuminga to power forward and Draymond Green to center. Jackson-Davis has served in a reserve role in four of five appearances this month, averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 18.8 minutes during this brief stretch.