Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Jackson-Davis will return to the first unit after coming off the bench in the 105-101 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. He's averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 blocks per game when deployed in a starting role this season.