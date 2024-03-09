Jackson-Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs with a right ankle sprain.
Jackson-Davis picked up the ankle sprain towards the end of Thursday's game versus the Bulls. He's been giving the Warriors some really solid minutes off the bench in recent games, but if he's unable to suit up, the Warriors could go back to Kevon Looney after the veteran recently fell out of the rotation.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Makes impact off bench•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Solid contribution in win•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Provides boost off bench•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Retreats to bench•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Productive against Toronto•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Returns to starting lineup•