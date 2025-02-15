Jackson-Davis saw 3:46 of court time but did not record any stats during Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the final of the Rising Stars event Friday.

Jackson-Davis did manage to tie teammate Ryan Dunn for a game-best plus-15 point-differential in the final. Jackson-Davis had more of an impact in the semifinals against Team T, finishing with six points (3-4 FG) across 8:05 of playing time. With their win over Team G League, Team C will move on to the All-Star Game tournament Sunday and face Team Shaq in the first round.