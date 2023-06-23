Jackson-Davis was selected by the Warriors with the No. 57 pick in the NBA Draft. The pick was acquired from Washington as an addition to the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul deal, with Patrick Baldwin now heading to Washington, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As a senior at Indiana last season, Jackson-Davis was given the Karl Malone Award for the nation's best power forward, though he projects to play center in the NBA. He averaged 20.9 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks in 34.6 minutes. Jackson-Davis is an athletic lob threat with some post-up ability and passing skill that should fit within Golden State's offense.