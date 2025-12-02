Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Jackson-Davis is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a right knee issue. Even if the big man is cleared to play, he isn't guaranteed to see significant minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Won't go Saturday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Heads back to bench•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Making first start of season•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Excels in garbage time•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees rare minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Opens season out of rotation•