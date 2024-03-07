Jackson-Davis registered 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 125-90 win over the Bucks.

The 2023 second-round pick tied his career high in blocks while scoring in double digits for the first time since Feb. 22. Jackson-Davis appears to have regained a consistent role in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation, playing double-digit minutes in seven of the last eight games and averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 blocks in only 14.9 minutes a contest. Should injuries allow him to take on a larger workload, Jackson-Davis could become a priority add in most fantasy formats.