Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson-Davis will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Golden State's previous contest. The big man is averaging 7.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across 11 appearances this month.
