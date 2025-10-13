Jackson-Davis scored 14 points (7-9 FG) Sunday, to go with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two swats over 20 minutes in a 126-116 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Jackson-Davis will be battling Quinten Post for limited minutes behind Al Horford this season, so as long as Horford and Draymond Green are healthy, it'll be tough for him to get the minutes he needs to make an impact in most leagues. Green finished Monday's loss with two points, four assists, one rebound, two steals and four turnovers to his credit over 22 minutes.