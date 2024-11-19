Jackson-Davis totaled eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Clippers.

This was a solid performance by Jackson-Davis, but his workloads continue to be minimal at best. Through 13 games, he's getting an average of 16.8 minutes per night. His per-minute upside is strong, so fantasy managers will want to watch his role closely.