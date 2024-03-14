Jackson-Davis chipped in 10 points (5-9 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Jackson-Davis finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, and he continues to impact both ends of the court as a starter. All signs point to him keeping that role for the foreseeable future, as the Warriors are not expected to tweak their lineup until Stephen Curry (ankle) is ready to return.
