Jackson-Davis will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis will step into the starting center role with Draymond Green (back) sidelined. It will be the Indiana product's fifth start of his rookie campaign, and his second of the Warriors past three games. In four games with the first unit, Jackson-Davis is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 27.3 minutes.
