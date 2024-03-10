Jackson-Davis recorded 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Spurs.

Jackson-Davis moved into the starting lineup, resulting in Andrew Wiggins shifting to the bench. While Jackson-Davis was able to table his best performance in quite a while, it did little to change the fortunes of the Warriors, seeing them lose their third game in the past four. He is someone to consider adding in standard leagues, although his role is far from certain moving forward.